(NewsNation) — Former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch, who served in the U.S. Senate for 42 years, died at 88 in Salt Lake City, the Hatch Foundation announced on Twitter Saturday. The foundation did not specify a cause for Hatch’s death.

“Senator Orrin G. Hatch personified the American Dream,” said Matt Sandgren, Executive Director of the Hatch Foundation in a press release. “Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his youth to become a United States Senator. With the hardships of his upbringing always fresh in his mind, he made it his life’s mission to expand freedom and opportunity for others—and the results speak for themselves.

Hatch was the longest-serving senator in Utah history, spanning the terms of seven U.S. presidents from 1977 to 2019. He was also the former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate. When he retired, he was succeeded by 2012 Presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also formed friendships across the aisle, particularly with the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) (R) during an East Room ceremony November 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. The award is the the nation’s highest civilian honor that present to individuals who have made significant contributions to the United States of America. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C – SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) listens to Judge Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 17: Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) stands with Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) during a ceremonial swearing in, inside the old Senate Chamber on December 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. Smith beat Democrat Mike Espy in a special election runoff. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)



WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 11: Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) waits in the Senate President pro tempore office for the arrival of Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the U.S. Capitol July 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to succeed retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court, including defending Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations during confirmation hearings.

Toward the end of his career, he also helped pass a federal tax overhaul and pushed for President Donald Trump to downsize two national monuments in Utah as he called for a return to an era of political civility. He became an ally of Trump.

He was also noted for his side career as a singer and recording artist of music with themes of his religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.