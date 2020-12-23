Former Springfield property management employee pleaded guilty to stealing more than $25k

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – During a court hearing Wednesday afternoon, Layceigh Rae Compton pleaded guilty to a class C felony of stealing $25,000 or more.

A restitution hearing has been set for February 18 at 1:30 p.m.

According to Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov, Greene County Judge Powell said he’ll determine her restitution later and will look into possible probation. During the hearing, the court discussed possible punishments from 3-10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and/or not exceeding a $10,000 fine on top of the restitution. Judge Powell also said Compton likely would be granted five years probation but said this wouldn’t be finalized until February.

According to a probable cause statement from Springfield Police, in January 2018, a company, Morelock Builders and Associates, bought the rental company Sunrise Management. Sunrise Management managed various rental properties in Springfield and Greene County, according to court documents.

Court records said when Morelock Builders bought the company, it hired an employee from Sunrise. Her name was Tabitha Wollaway; she later changed her name to Layceigh Rae Compton.

In November 2018, another employee in the company reported a theft to Springfield Police. Court documents say the employee told police the company became concerned about a theft when a tenant requested a rent payment receipt.

The PC statement says management was unable to find the tenant’s payment records, but the tenant was able to show copies of money orders showing they had paid. Employees noticed the money orders were made payable to Tabitha Compton, not Sunrise Management or Morelock Builders.

According to police, the tenant had money orders showing they had paid over $3,400 to Compton, which Compton had deposited into her personal bank account.

During a follow-up investigation, the investigator requested and was granted a Greene County Investigative Subpoena for Compton’s bank account.

Court documents say the investigator received two years’ worth of bank statements and copies of checks deposited and written on the account.

During those two years, starting in April 2017, Compton deposited 127 checks, money orders, and Western Unions that were rent payments from around 45 different tenants. The investigator said he knew they were for rent because most of the checks and money orders had “RENT” written on them.

Court documents ay pon 44 separate occasions, Compton deposited $16,266 in cash collected from tenants which Sunrise Management had receipts. The investigator says in total, Compton deposited $67,412 that was meant to be paid to Sunrise Management for rent and other fees.

According to court records, Compton would change or write over the payable line by adding her name. The investigator says other possible deposits were likely stolen, but he was able to identify the tenant or account where the money originated; those deposits were not added to the $67,000.