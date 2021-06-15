Former student guilty of murder in Colorado school shooting

DENVER (AP) — A former student accused of teaming up with a classmate to kill teens in a suburban Denver classroom in 2019 has been convicted of over 40 criminal charges.
Tuesday’s verdict for Devon Erickson includes a murder conviction for the death of a student who tried to stop the attack, Kendrick Castillo.
The verdict came less than 24 hours after lawyers delivered closing arguments.
The defense argued that Erickson was manipulated and pressured into participating in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch by his younger friend, Alec McKinney.
Erickson faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison for the murder conviction and more years for the other charges.