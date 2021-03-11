Former Texas police officer convicted of sexually assaulting 2 men in his custody

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A former Texas police officer will spend time in federal prison for sexually assaulting two men in 2019 while they were in his custody.

A jury found Matthew Lee Sepulveda, 25, guilty on two sexual assault charges Wednesday after a two-day trial.

According to the court case, Sepulveda arrested the first victim in June 2019 and escorted him to a room at the Progreso Police Department, where he began asking him questions of sexual nature before performing oral sex on the victim.

The victim said he did not leave because he was scared of what would happen to him since Sepulveda was a police officer.

The second victim was also arrested in June 2019 and was only 17 at the time of the sexual assault. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle and could not contact his parents while the vehicle he was in was stopped for a traffic violation, so Sepulveda took him into custody.

Sepulveda took him into an office at the police station and performed oral sex on him. The officer’s DNA was found on the victim’s underwear.

Sepulveda served on the Progreso Police Department from April 2019 to July 2019.

He will be sentenced May 20. He faces up to life in prison.