Four St. Louis area hospitals selected to serve as high vaccination sites

ST. LOUIS– The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has announced a list of Missouri hospitals and health departments that have been chosen to help administer vaccine rollouts.

The release says the state is receiving about 76,000 doses weekly. Hospitals and health departments around Missouri will receive just over half of that weekly allotment through February.

In the St. Louis region, BJC Healthcare, SSM Health, Mercy St. Louis, St. Luke’s Hospital, and the St. Louis County Health Department have been selected.

The hospitals were chosen by having the capability to administer 5,000 vaccines per week. The allocation for each hospital will be proportional to the regional population.

Sign up for a vaccine wait-list here:

“We are committed to fairly allocating doses in regions throughout the state and working with vaccinators to ensure efficient administration of the vaccine,” said Governor Mike Parson in a press release. “Our partnership with the selected hospitals will help provide the consistency needed for effective planning of high-volume vaccine clinics to occur at the local level.”

Here is a breakdown of how Missouri’s weekly share of the vaccines are being distributed:

53% is going to selected hospitals

23% will be for regional mass vaccination events

8% will be allocated for local health agencies

8% will be for federally qualified health centers.

8% will go to other enrolled providers

Below is a table of what hospitals were chosen and when they will be administering vaccines.