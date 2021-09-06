Four people hurt in shooting at SantaCaliGon festival grounds in Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – The Independence Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a shooting at the SantaCaliGon festival grounds Sunday night.

According to police, four victims, including three 16-year-olds and one 25-year-old adult, were injured and transported to the hospital at about 11 p.m. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say an altercation happened between two people at the festival, and one of them pulled a gun out of a backpack.

What led to the shooting is still under investigation, and the suspect is still trying to be identified at this time. Police said 5 to 7 shots were fired.

The four victims have since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

