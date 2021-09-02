Free Checkers & Rally’s fries for Labor Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Checkers & Rally’s announced that it will have a Labor Day Fry Giveaway.

The company will serve free large fries to anyone who presents a coupon from the Checkers & Rally’s website at participating locations.

In addition to the free fries Checkers & Rally’s offer the opportunity for everyone to nominate the hardest worker they know for the chance to win $100 in Checkers & Rally’s Rewards for their nominee and themselves. The sign up can be found in the same link for their website.