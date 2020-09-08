Free hot coffee for teachers and staff at Wawa stores

WAWA, Pa. (NewsNation Now) — Wawa stores are offering free coffee to all teachers, administrators, faculty and support personnel from Tuesday through Sept. 30.

School personnel can simply share with an associate that they work for a school to receive a free hot coffee of any size. The only restriction, according to the statement, is the coffee is limited to one per visit.

The first Wawa store opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania, and the chain has locations along the East Coast as well as Virginia and Florida.

“As students make their way back to school in-person and virtually across our communities, we wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year,” said Mike Sherlock, the company’s chief food and beverage officer, in a statement.