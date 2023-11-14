ST. LOUIS — Frontier Airlines is offering a flash sale today where you can get 100% off base fares for travel to many destinations. This is part of their early Black Friday promotions, and you can use the code SAVE100 when booking on FlyFrontier.com.

Now is a good time to plan your winter travel and take advantage of this one-day deal.

The sale is for travel between November 29, 2023, and March 6, 2024, but you need to book by 11:59 p.m. eastern time today. You must book a round trip to get the discount, and it applies only to the base fare, not taxes and fees.

Some routes have restrictions and blackout dates. Here are the blackout dates for the deal: Dec. 15-31, 2023; Jan. 1-8, 16, 2024; Feb. 8-12, 19, 22-23, 2024; Mar. 2, 2024. Certain route exclusions apply. There is much more information on Frontier’s website about the details.

More information from Frontier Airlines:

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 14, 2023. Discount applies to nonstop and connect, domestic and international travel. A 100% discount applies to travel on Monday through Thursday, and Saturday, Nov. 29, 2023, through Mar. 6, 2024. Except as noted: Travel to Las Vegas, NV, Sunday through Wednesday; Travel from Las Vegas, NV, Tuesday through Friday; Travel to Orlando, FL, Sunday through Wednesday; Travel from Orlando, FL, Tuesday through Friday. Directionality between markets applies in both directions. Frontier Airlines

The airline is known for providing low-cost options. Earlier this year, Frontier Airlines offered a $299 pass for unlimited fall and winter trips.