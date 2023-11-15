ST. LOUIS — Are you a jet-setter? Looking for a way to explore the US or the world next year? Well, there is a new Black Friday deal you should know about.

Frontier Airlines has introduced the new 2024-25 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly annual pass for $499. The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025, allowing unlimited flights to all U.S. and international destinations served by Frontier. Pass holders pay $0.01 for airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges.

The airline offered a similar $299 deal earlier this year but it was only good fall and winter flights. The new deal is good for a year’s worth of flights. The pass is for one person only and can’t be transferred. It will renew automatically, but you can cancel it on your Frontier Airlines profile page.

If you get the 2024-25 annual pass before Nov. 28, 2023, you’ll get Silver Elite status benefits. This includes free seat assignments, no change/cancel fees seven days before the flight, priority boarding, and customer care. The offer is open for a limited time, encouraging current pass holders to renew or upgrade.

The pass lets you book flights a day before for domestic travel and 10 days before for international. You can plan ahead and book select flights early, but there might be a charge. There are blackout periods, and the flights don’t include bags or seat assignments.

There are a lot of details that you may want to know about before purchasing a pass like this. Please check the fine print on flyfrontier.com before ordering.