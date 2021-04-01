Galesburg, Ill. man convicted for possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WMBD) – A man from Galesburg was convicted by a federal jury for possession with intent to deliver at least 50 grams of methamphetamine Tuesday, March 30.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Forest Norville was searched by Galesburg police during a traffic stop for driving an electric bike at night without lights or a license on April 17, 2019.

During the search, Galesburg police found a digital scale with residue, empty baggies, and two cell phones. During a search at Knox County jail, Knox County Deputies found two baggies with more than 106 grams of methamphetamine.

Norville testified that the drugs were for his personal use, but DEA testimony said that he had enough 500-1000 times the typical user amounts.

Norville is in the U.S. Marshals Service custody and can face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison for possessing with intent to deliver at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Norville sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10 at the U.S. Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa.