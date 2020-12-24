GALLERY: NICU babies at the University of Missouri Health Care get special visit from Santa

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Christmas is one day away, and the babies at the University of Missouri Health Care’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital in the NICU are ready.
Since, of course, they all made the nice list, Santa decided to stop by there himself before making his journey around the world.
Below is a gallery of Santa’s visit courtesy of the University of Missouri Health Care.
