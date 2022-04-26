ST. LOUIS, Mo. – McDonald’s is offering a great deal for people who love Chicken McNuggets. The fast-food chain has a personality quiz on its app. Take the quiz and then you can get six McNuggets for only one dollar.

What kind of personality quiz is McDonald’s asking you to take? The quiz starts with a question, “You just got a 6-piece Chicken McNuggets, how do you enjoy it?” Depending on your answer you’ll be identified as the Creative Type, Sauce Superfan, Shape Connoisseur, or Sharer.

The deal will be available on McDonald’s app on April 27, 2022.

Find your McNuggets persona through our Personality Quiz before redeeming your $1 six-piece McNuggets on April 27. (PRNewsfoto/McDonald’s USA, LLC)