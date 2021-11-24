Get a free Budweiser Zero and $25 off Uber on Thanksgiving Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – “Thanksgiving Eve” is one of the biggest party nights of the year. Budweiser is working with Uber to help moderate drinking and help people get home safe.

Participating bars in 30 cities across the United States will be hosting “Zero Hour.” They will be offering complimentary Budweiser Zero beers from 12:00 am until 1:00 am. Budweiser Zero is the brewer’s first zero alcohol brew. There is no sugar and only 50 calories.

The bars will also be offering a $25 discount through a voucher on Uber rides which are valid through December 8, 2021. You can also enter Budweiser’s sweepstakes through social media @budweiserUSA on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

The bars are located in the following cities:

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Phoenix, AZ

St. Louis, MO

Denver, CO

Atlanta, GA

New York, NY

Minneapolis/St Paul, MN

Philadelphia, PA

Washington DC

Seattle/Tacoma, WA

Detroit, MI

Indianapolis, IN

Columbus, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Tampa/St Petersburg, FL

Cleveland, OH

Kansas City, MO

Richmond, VA

Flint, MI

Salt Lake City, UT

Charlotte, NC

Greensboro, NC

Raleigh/Durham, NC

Greensville, SC

Orlando, FL

Nashville, TN

Oklahoma City, OK

Wichita, KS

Las Vegas, NV