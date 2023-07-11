ST. LOUIS — What’s better than a Slurpee on a hot summer day? A free Slurpee on a hot summer day. That ice is twice as nice at that price.

Since 2002, on the date that aligns with the chain’s name, 7/11, the company has been offering a complimentary small Slurpee drink. Customers can enjoy their free small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations.

Today was previously known as “7-Eleven Day.” The company started calling it “Slurpee Day” in 2022. The decision to rebrand the day was driven by customer feedback and the longstanding association between the event and their signature frozen drink.

The company, initially founded as the Southland Ice Company in Dallas, Texas, in 1927, underwent a transformation and rebranded as 7-Eleven in 1946. The name change was a reflection of the extended operating hours adopted by the stores, which opened from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

7-Eleven is the nation’s largest chain of convenience stores, offering customers a wide range of products and services around the clock. There are over 75,000 stores worldwide.