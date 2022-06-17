ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The official first day of summer this year is on June 21. McDonald’s knows that there is something truly refreshing about their fountain drinks so they’re offering a deal on one drink.

“The first sip of a Sprite from McDonald’s on a hot summer day is chef’s kiss. We’ve seen thousands of memes and posts about how Sprite from McDonald’s just ‘hits different.'” writes McDonald’s. “From saying it tastes like the sound of a zipper closing a jacket, to a dog growling, or even TV static, the creative ways our fans describe the carbonated taste of this longtime McDonald’s favorite are endless.”

You can get a free sprite by spending $1 on the McDonald’s app on June 21, 2022. The deal is only valid at participating McDonald’s.