ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A lot of Downton Abbey fans will be rewatching the series to prepare for the new movie opening next month. Why not get paid to catch up on your favorite show? Choice Mutual is paying one person $1,000 to binge-watch the entire final season and 2019 film in 24 hours.

The company is looking for a Downton Abbey superfan who knows all the character’s plotlines. They will share their experience on social media while watching the series.

You must be at least 18-years-old Send in an application form by April 12 at 5:00 P.M. PST. Include a link to a video explaining why you love Downton Abbey to impress the company.