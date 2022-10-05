ST. LOUIS — Is your dream job binge-watching TV? USDish.com is looking to pay one fantasy-loving fan $2,000 to watch a fantasy series.

The contestant has 30 days to watch 40 hours of TV. Choose between these shows to watch: House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, The Witcher, or The Rings of Power.

The second part is to rewrite the ending of Game of Thrones.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 21st. The contestant must explain in 100 words or fewer why they are interested in this contest. Applicants can also submit a video along with their submission.