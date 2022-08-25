ST. LOUIS — Get paid $2,400 to go 24 hours without any screen time. Reviews.org is looking to pay someone $2,400 to go 24 hours without technology. They are looking for contestants to apply for the challenge.

The rules state that the “digital detoxer” must go a day without cell phones, TV, gaming consoles, computers and laptops, smartwatches, or any smart devices. The challenger will be required to submit a screen time report to show they went 24 hours without tech.

The contestant will have to submit a report explaining their experience, any challenges they faced, and benefits from the detox. The statement should also include if you plan on cutting down on screen time in the future.

To apply, you must be 18 years old and eligible to work in the united states. The contestant will receive $2,400 for completing the Digital Detox Challenge, along with a $250 Amazon Gift Card to build a “tech-less survival kit” during the challenge.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 21, 2022. Reviews.org will announce the name of the challenger on September 30 on its website and social media.