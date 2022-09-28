ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It turns out that there may be a cheap and easy way to help prevent a terrifying illness associated with aging. Getting a seasonal flu shot or a pneumonia vaccination may help you reduce your chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Getting a vaccine to help your body may have mental benefits. A new theory says that Alzheimer’s might not just be a brain disease. It could be an autoimmune condition.

Research presented at the 2020 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference shows that at least one flu shot is associated with a 17 percent reduction. Vaccination against pneumonia between the ages of 65 and 75 reduced Alzheimer’s risk by up to 40 percent.

Researchers found that those people who received their first vaccine at a younger age benefited the most. Young is a relative term. The research said that people who started getting at least one vaccine starting at age 60 benefitted more than those who started at 70-years-old.