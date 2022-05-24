COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Giant Eagle Inc. is voluntarily recalling packages of apple slices and peanut butter sold in the company’s GetGo stores.

In a notice issued Monday, Giant Eagle said the recall is due to possible salmonella contamination tied to the recent recall of Jif peanut butter products nationwide.

The recalled product was sold at GetGo locations through May 13 and have an expiration date of May 29. The UPC code on the products is 30034 93770 6.

The packages were sold in stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Indiana.

Giant Eagle said there have been no reports of illness associated with the items.

The apple packages include Jif peanut butter, which is the subject of the nationwide recall.

Customers are urged to dispose of the products or return them with a receipt to their local GetGo store.

Anyone with questions can call GetGo customer service at 1-800-553-2324 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.