ST. LOUIS – A sheriff’s deputy in Madison County, Alabama has a lot of paperwork to do after an incident involving some bad-behaved kids and by kids, we mean goats.

Hey broke into his squad car and started eating paperwork.

“Get out of there,” Deputy Thrower said. “Are you kidding me?”

Deputy Casey thrower said he left his driver-side door open on Friday when he woke up at a house to deliver civil court papers. When he came back, he found the two eager and hungry goats climbing on his car and eating papers in the front seat.

Deputy Thrower said he’s a bit suspicious that the goats may have been hired by a criminal to destroy some evidence in his car.