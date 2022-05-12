BOYNTON BEACH, Fl. – A group of Florida motorists sprang into action on Thursday, May 5, to help a driver in Boynton Beach who suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel of her car, police said.

Video shared by the Boynton Beach Police Department shows a group working together as the woman’s vehicle drifts into the intersection of Woolbright Road and Congress Avenue. Police said the woman’s coworker, who was in another car, had seen the driver slumped over and waved her arms to get other motorists’ attention.

According to the Boynton Beach Police, a woman used a dumbbell from her car to smash the rear passenger side window. A man then climbed through the window and unlock the passenger side door before putting the car safely in park.

Several people pushed the vehicle to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot, where “a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention” until the fire department arrived.

“We are sharing this video in hopes of learning the identities of all the strangers who came together to save this woman’s life,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued. We need your help to do this.”

Those with information about the good Samaritans were asked to contact the Boynton Beach public information officer.