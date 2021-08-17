Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on August 17, 2021.

The Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner issued a statement about the Governor’s positive results.

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” Miner wrote

According to Miner, Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently.

Abbott will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.”