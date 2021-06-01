Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests

The family of Daunte Wright gathers on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Wright was fatally shot earlier this year by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Black man who was working as a security guard for a CNN crew covering protests in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death last summer is suing two Minnesota State Patrol officers.

The lawsuit says Michael Cooper, a retired veteran of the Illinois State Police, was jailed for nearly 20 hours on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and for violating the curfew, but was never charged.

The lawsuit filed Thursday says this was a violation of his civil rights, given that journalists were exempt from the curfew and Cooper had a press credential and a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm.

