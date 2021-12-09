Gunmen on jetskis open fire on beach at Cancun resort

A member of the newly created Tourist Security Battalion of the National Guard stands guard at a beach in Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, on December 2, 2021. (Photo by Elizabeth RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Gunfire broke out on a beach in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, but authorities said nobody was apparently injured.

The chief of police of the coastal state of Quintana Roo said the attackers apparently pulled up to the beach on jet skis and opened fire on someone on the beach in Cancun’s hotel zone on Tuesday.

The shooting is the latest in a string of violent incidents on the resort-studded coast and came in the same week that a special battalion of National Guard troops were assigned to protect the area.

Mexican marines with bullet-proof vests, helmets and assault rifles were seen patrolling Cancun’s tourist-crowded beaches following the Tuesday shooting.