ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Wednesday before Thanksgiving has gained a notorious reputation. The day has a few names but some call it “Thanksgiving Eve” and the evening is known as one of the biggest nights for partying of the year.

Budweiser is partnering with Uber at 30 bars across the United States to offer their new beers with zero alcohol. There are also vouchers to get $25 off Uber rides home.

The annual Guns ‘N Hoses boxing match is held in St. Louis on the day too. It returns to Enterprise Center today and it will be televised for the first time ever. The event can be seen live on Fox 2 7-9 p.m.

Other people are looking for a way to say “Happy Thanksgiving Eve” before they head out on the town. Here are a few images you can share with your friends.

