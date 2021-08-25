Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin returns with new flavors this fall

BOSTON – New fall-flavored beers are being brewed this season from a partnership between Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’.

This is the fourth year the companies will release Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale. Three new beers will hit shelves this September as part of the fall celebration: Harpoon Dunkin’ Blueberry Matcha IPA, Harpoon Dunkin’ Maple Crème Blonde Ale, and Harpoon Dunkin’ Midnight American Porter.

“We have elevated our collaboration with Harpoon this fall with three new beers, all made with Dunkin’s iconic coffee, donuts and matcha tea,” Dunkin’s Vice President of Retail Business Development Brian Gilbert said. “Beer, matcha, coffee and donuts, we can’t think of a better combination.”

Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen Mix Pack

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin will be available on draft and in bottled 6-packs as well as in the new Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen mix pack. These flavors will be available everywhere Harpoon is sold beginning in September.

Bostonians can experience the first-ever Dunkin’ Walk-Thru at Harpoon Brewery on August 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET to get the first taste of the new beers. Anyone who orders one of the new beers at the event will get a free Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA Donut filled with a Harpoon IPA jelly and topped with a candied malt crumble. It is the first Dunkin’ donut made with beer. Dunkin’ coffee will also be available at the event.

Below are descriptions of the specialty beers.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale

It is brewed with Dunkin’ coffee, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and lactose. It is equal parts creamy, roasty, pumpkin-y, and spiced. ABV: 5.2%.

This beer takes inspiration from Dunkin’s Blueberry Matcha Latte. It is brewed with blueberries, matcha, and a blend of traditional and modern hops. It’s both tea-like and tropical with bright, juicy notes of mixed berry. ABV: 6.6%.

It is a blonde ale brewed with Dunkin’ donuts and maple syrup. It combines Dunkin’ Maple Crème donuts with a subtle, malty, not-too-sweet base. ABV: 5.5%.

This beer is a take on Dunkin’ Coffee Porter. It is brewed with Dunkin’s new Midnight Roast coffee for some extra roasty aromatics, dark chocolate notes, and an espresso-like finish. ABV: 6%.