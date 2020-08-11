Harris ‘honored’ to join Biden on Dem ticket

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, attends a news conference talking about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington. Harris is raising money for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden while speaking out about the disproportionate number of African Americans with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – In her first public statement since Joe Biden named her as his vice-presidential running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris says she’s “honored” to join the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee on the party’s November ticket.

Harris said on Twitter that Biden “can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us.” She said Biden would build a country that “lives up to our ideals.”

Her brief statement did not address the historic nature of her nomination. Harris is the first Black woman to join a major party ticket in U.S. history. She would be the first woman to hold the office if Biden defeats President Donald Trump.

The 55-year-old senator and the 77-year-old former vice president are slated to appear together for the first time as a ticket Wednesday afternoon in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

They will be formally nominated next week as part of Democrats’ virtual convention. Harris will accept her nomination Wednesday. Biden will accept his nomination Thursday.