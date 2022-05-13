ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The iconic Heinz ketchup bottle is going green. The company is working on making a paper-based bottle made from recycled wood pulp. The condiment container will help the American food processing company achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The glass Heinz ketchup bottles are not going away. The pulp-based bottle is another option to choose at the grocery store.

“Packaging waste is an industry-wide challenge that we must all do our part to address,” writes Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio.

“We believe that the scope for paper-based packaging is huge, and when global household names like Heinz embrace this type of innovative technology, it’s good news for everyone – consumers and the planet,” states Pulpex CEO Scott Winston.

The company is partnering with Pulpex to develop the prototype bottle. They plan on using the technology for other products too. Making pulp-based products produce much less carbon than glass or plastic bottles, according to Pulpex.