Here we go! Cast announced for new Super Mario Bros. animated movie

ST. LOUIS - From small-town Union, Missouri, to the winner of Fox's Hell's Kitchen season 20. Trenton Garvey, or Trent, as most people call him, had to keep a big secret for two years.

"It's amazing, it's insane. I'm super grateful. It's a relief to finally let everyone know. I feel like I've lived a double life," Garvey said.

He's been working as the executive chef of the Blue Duck in Maplewood for about three years. He started at the original The Blue Duck location in Washington, Missouri, before getting this position.

He's spent three years with an hour commute to and from work each day. Now, as the winner of Hell's Kitchen, he's taking his talents west to Las Vegas as part of his prize package from Hell's Kitchen.

"My role is going to be head chef out there, so I'm going to be running the pass, helping run the kitchen and really just learning the ropes, and put myself in the learning position, which I'm really excited about, (and) understanding the structure the new facets of a $20 million a year restaurant," Garvey said.

He said the support from the community has been overwhelming. He was in Las Vegas while The Blue Duck had a watch party for the season finale. He said the show hadn't aired in Las Vegas yet, but he saw videos from his restaurant in Maplewood and couldn't hold back the tears.

“I was like outside crying and tearing up. It's just so incredible how many people have reached out. I just want to cook. I just want to make food. And I love to get to touch so many people by doing it, and getting to share that awesome journey with them because I didn’t expect to make it that far. Then when I won, I was like oh my god, this is not what I expected, but I’m so grateful for it.”