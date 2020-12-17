Here’s a list of restaurants offering indoor dining on Christmas despite COVID

ST. LOUIS – There is good news for those with traditions of dining out on Christmas day. Offers.com has compiled a list of restaurants offering indoor dining despite COVID.

For some restaurant locations, you may have to make a reservation and check their hours to know when they will be open on Christmas.

Restaurants are also offering to-go holiday dinner bundles for those who do not want to dine in.

Restaurants open for Christmas include:

Benihana : Participating locations will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. Call your nearest location for location-specific information and to make a reservation.

: Participating locations will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. Call your nearest location for location-specific information and to make a reservation. Boston Market : Almost all 350 Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas Day but menu items and hours will vary. The restaurant is also offering heat & serve meals, whole pies, hot side dishes, and appetizers that can be picked up on or before Christmas Day. To find out more, visit the Boston Market catering page and be sure to place your order by Dec. 21.

: Almost all 350 Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas Day but menu items and hours will vary. The restaurant is also offering heat & serve meals, whole pies, hot side dishes, and appetizers that can be picked up on or before Christmas Day. To find out more, visit the Boston Market catering page and be sure to place your order by Dec. 21. Buca di Beppo : Beginning at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day, the Buca di Beppo restaurants will be serving Italian dishes. They’ll also be offering a Holiday Cake Boss Package that serves five for $95 and can be picked up or delivered. Be sure to make reservations if you plan on dining in.

: Beginning at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day, the Buca di Beppo restaurants will be serving Italian dishes. They’ll also be offering a Holiday Cake Boss Package that serves five for $95 and can be picked up or delivered. Be sure to make reservations if you plan on dining in. Chart House : Reservations can be made online for indoor dining on Christmas. The restaurant is also advertising a Christmas prime rib family pack to go that must be pre-ordered by Dec. 20. The meals serve three to four people for $115 and are available for pick up on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

: Reservations can be made online for indoor dining on Christmas. The restaurant is also advertising a Christmas prime rib family pack to go that must be pre-ordered by Dec. 20. The meals serve three to four people for $115 and are available for pick up on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Del Frisco’s : Besides being open on Christmas Day, Del Frisco’s is also offering a Christmas dinner to go that serves two to four people starting at $200.

: Besides being open on Christmas Day, Del Frisco’s is also offering a Christmas dinner to go that serves two to four people starting at $200. Del Taco : A few Del Taco locations will be closed on Christmas Day, but the majority will be open. Call your local store to check their hours.

: A few Del Taco locations will be closed on Christmas Day, but the majority will be open. Call your local store to check their hours. Dunkin’ : Most locations will be open on Dec. 24 and 25. Local store hours will vary.

: Most locations will be open on Dec. 24 and 25. Local store hours will vary. Fogo de Chão : The restaurant is offering indoor dining from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day and from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The restaurant also has a variety of holiday to-go packages starting at $130.

: The restaurant is offering indoor dining from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day and from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The restaurant also has a variety of holiday to-go packages starting at $130. Golden Corral : Hours and pricing will vary by location, but you’ll need to call your nearest location for specific information. The restaurant is also offering holiday meals to go that serve between six and eight people. You must order by Dec. 21 for pickup on Dec. 24.

: Hours and pricing will vary by location, but you’ll need to call your nearest location for specific information. The restaurant is also offering holiday meals to go that serve between six and eight people. You must order by Dec. 21 for pickup on Dec. 24. Hard Rock Cafe : The cafe is offering a Mistletoe Menu available for dine-in, delivery or pickup. Hours will vary by location.

: The cafe is offering a Mistletoe Menu available for dine-in, delivery or pickup. Hours will vary by location. IHOP : Although the restaurant is normally open 24/7, depending on location, some IHOP restaurants may be operating with reduced hours on Christmas.

: Although the restaurant is normally open 24/7, depending on location, some IHOP restaurants may be operating with reduced hours on Christmas. Kona Grill : The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. All of Kona Grill’s Christmas specials are available for delivery and curbside pickup. You must preorder from Dec. 17 until Dec. 23.

: The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. All of Kona Grill’s Christmas specials are available for delivery and curbside pickup. You must preorder from Dec. 17 until Dec. 23. Marie Callender’s : If your local Marie Callender’s is offering the Holiday Feasts, a special Christmas Day Dinner menu with six entrées to choose from will be available.

: If your local Marie Callender’s is offering the Holiday Feasts, a special Christmas Day Dinner menu with six entrées to choose from will be available. Macaroni Grill : The restaurant will be open during their regular hours from 11 a.m. to

9 p.m. You can dine-in or enjoy Macaroni Grill’s Eat, Drink, Be Merry Ribeye Steak Dinner special for $29. The special is available for takeout or delivery. Be sure to make a reservation if dining-in.

: The restaurant will be open during their regular hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can dine-in or enjoy Macaroni Grill’s Eat, Drink, Be Merry Ribeye Steak Dinner special for $29. The special is available for takeout or delivery. Be sure to make a reservation if dining-in. McCormick & Schmick’s : The majority of McCormick & Schmick’s restaurants will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. They are also offering a Prime Rib Feast to-go special serving three to four people for $135 plus tax.

: The majority of McCormick & Schmick’s restaurants will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. They are also offering a Prime Rib Feast to-go special serving three to four people for $135 plus tax. McDonald’s : Since most McDonald’s restaurants are franchises, they will be open on Christmas Day will depend on the location.

: Since most McDonald’s restaurants are franchises, they will be open on Christmas Day will depend on the location. Morton’s Steakhouse : Seating will be limited due to restrictions and you should check the hours at your local restaurant and be sure to make reservations well in advance.

: Seating will be limited due to restrictions and you should check the hours at your local restaurant and be sure to make reservations well in advance. Perkins Restaurant and Bakery : Depending on the state, several Perkins Restaurants plan on being open on Christmas Day. Find the location nearest you and give them a call to check their hours.

: Depending on the state, several Perkins Restaurants plan on being open on Christmas Day. Find the location nearest you and give them a call to check their hours. Planet Hollywood : If you find yourself in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, or Orlando on Christmas Day, Guy Fieri’s will be open with exclusive menu items at Planet Hollywood, but reservations are limited.

: If you find yourself in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, or Orlando on Christmas Day, Guy Fieri’s will be open with exclusive menu items at Planet Hollywood, but reservations are limited. Ruth’s Chris Steak House : The restaurant will be open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Give your local Ruth’s Chris Steak House a call to place your order. Reservations can also be made online.

: The restaurant will be open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Give your local Ruth’s Chris Steak House a call to place your order. Reservations can also be made online. Smith & Wollensky : Reservations can be made online or by phone. Dinners, sides, and desserts will also be available for pickup or delivery.

: Reservations can be made online or by phone. Dinners, sides, and desserts will also be available for pickup or delivery. Starbucks : Double-check the Starbucks locator to make sure your local java spot is open on Christmas Day.

: Double-check the Starbucks locator to make sure your local java spot is open on Christmas Day. STK Steakhouse : The steakhouse will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering two special plated meals: a Roasted “Linz” Prime Rib and a Roasted Free Range Turkey entrée. Preorder and schedule for pickup during one of seven time slots on Dec. 24 through Dec. 27.

: The steakhouse will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering two special plated meals: a Roasted “Linz” Prime Rib and a Roasted Free Range Turkey entrée. Preorder and schedule for pickup during one of seven time slots on Dec. 24 through Dec. 27. Sullivan’s Steakhouse : The restaurant is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They will be serving a holiday menu that includes prime rib and surf & turf.

: The restaurant is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They will be serving a holiday menu that includes prime rib and surf & turf. Waffle House: Most Waffle House restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Choose your location and give them a call to check out their hours.

Take-Out Specials include:

Bahama Breeze : The restaurant is offering a Holiday To-Go Party Pack that serves four people for $50.

: The restaurant is offering a Holiday To-Go Party Pack that serves four people for $50. Carrabba’s : Although the restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day, Carrabba’s does have Family Bundles starting at $34.99 available for curbside carryout or delivery as well as catering packages that serve 10 or more people.

: Although the restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day, Carrabba’s does have Family Bundles starting at $34.99 available for curbside carryout or delivery as well as catering packages that serve 10 or more people. The Capital Grille : The grille is offering a take-out, three-course, family-style dinner starting at $250 or a Holiday Grille Box for $170 each.

: The grille is offering a take-out, three-course, family-style dinner starting at $250 or a Holiday Grille Box for $170 each. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen : The restaurant is offering family bundles including House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs, Chicken Tenders, or Grilled Salmon for takeout at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on Christmas and throughout the holidays. The bundles start at $24.99.

: The restaurant is offering family bundles including House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs, Chicken Tenders, or Grilled Salmon for takeout at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on Christmas and throughout the holidays. The bundles start at $24.99. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood : The restaurant is offering a four-course holiday dinner designed for takeout. Entrée selections include Chilean Sea Bass or Herb-Roasted Tenderloin. Dinners serve two for $150.

: The restaurant is offering a four-course holiday dinner designed for takeout. Entrée selections include Chilean Sea Bass or Herb-Roasted Tenderloin. Dinners serve two for $150. Metro Diner : Although it is closed on Christmas Day, Metro Diner will be open until

2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They are offering special Holiday Feasts to-go. Preorders are available until Dec. 21 and can be picked up as early as the next day. Pickup times are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 22,23, and 24 until 2 p.m.

: Although it is closed on Christmas Day, Metro Diner will be open until 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They are offering special Holiday Feasts to-go. Preorders are available until Dec. 21 and can be picked up as early as the next day. Pickup times are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 22,23, and 24 until 2 p.m. Olive Garden : The restaurant is offering Bake-at-Home Family Meals including Giant, Cheese-Stuffed Shells or Classic Lasagna throughout the holiday season.

: The restaurant is offering Bake-at-Home Family Meals including Giant, Cheese-Stuffed Shells or Classic Lasagna throughout the holiday season. Seasons 52 : The restaurant is offering a complete take-out dining experience called “The Green Box” which features a choice of either Kona Crusted Wood-Grilled Tenderloin or Whole Side of Cedar Plank Salmon, salad, sides, and six mini-indulgence desserts. Boxes start at $125.

: The restaurant is offering a complete take-out dining experience called “The Green Box” which features a choice of either Kona Crusted Wood-Grilled Tenderloin or Whole Side of Cedar Plank Salmon, salad, sides, and six mini-indulgence desserts. Boxes start at $125. Tim Hortons : Guests can enjoy Tim Hortons holiday products at home through their Zero Dollar Delivery option on the Tim Hortons app from Dec. 2 through Dec. 31. Check your local Tim Hortons for Christmas Day hours.

: Guests can enjoy Tim Hortons holiday products at home through their Zero Dollar Delivery option on the Tim Hortons app from Dec. 2 through Dec. 31. Check your local Tim Hortons for Christmas Day hours. TooJay’s Deli: All TooJay’s’ Deli locations will be closed on Christmas Day. However, you can still have them cook your holiday meal by choosing from a selection available on their catering menu. You must place your order by Dec. 22 and pick it up by Dec. 24.