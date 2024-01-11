PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Dropping temperatures can impact many things, including your cell phone.

According to UScellular, lithium-ion batteries in smartphones are often affected in cold weather. The batteries contain liquid and the cold causes “the molecules to shrink,” which leads to potential issues for the phone’s battery life, display and buttons.

“We typically think of hot temperatures causing issues for smart devices, but extreme cold can do the same,” aid Mike Burwell, Director of Sales and Operations for UScellular in Missouri and Illinois. “Anything below 32 degrees is going to start slowing down your phone.”

He continued, “We use our smart devices for nearly everything these days, so it’s important to keep them protected in extreme temperatures, so they maintain their functionality.”

Some tips to keep your phone working in the cold include:

Keep your phone fully charged before you go out in cold weather, and carry a portable charger for when your phone’s battery gets low. Keep your phone in your pocket, your natural body heat will keep the phone warmer than in a purse or bag. Keeping your phone in a protective case also adds another layer of defense from the cold. If your phone turns off due to the cold temperatures, it should return to room temperature before you try and turn it on again.