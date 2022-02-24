How Missouri watches wastewater to track COVID trends

Researchers have been using wastewater to study the virus for months now, but the Sewershed Surveillance Project can actually check the wastewater and detect which variants are present.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri was one of the first states to initiate COVID-19 testing in wastewater, with more than 100 community water systems voluntarily submitting samples to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources every week since summer 2020.

The Sewershed Surveillance Project tracks the amount of viral genetic material in wastewater and has become an emerging method of monitoring trends of the virus in communities, providing early awareness of new or worsening outbreaks.

Because some individuals are asymptomatic and it can take several days before a COVID-19 positive patient even shows symptoms, sewershed surveillance gives the public a snapshot of how the virus is spreading within one’s community before positive results are reflected in testing.

“We were getting information on cases about four to six days prior to what human testing was showing us,” said Jeff Wenzel, chief of the Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology at the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Community and Public Health.

Sewershed surveillance won’t specify the number of individuals infected with COVID-19. But it does provide information and trends to help track the progression of the virus and alert healthcare providers of emerging variants and fluctuating viral loads.

“As we got more data and were able to do more statistics, we were able to show that a 40% increase in viral load from one week to the next was a predictor that there was going to be at least a 25% increase in human cases that following week,” Wenzel said. “That had a 70% probability, so pretty accurate.”

Dave Dillon, vice president of public and media relations for the Missouri Hospital Association, said wastewater data functions as a “canary in the coal mine for hospitals.”

“This is a really good system, and we’re thankful that it has been in place,” he said via email. “It can help understand whether, for example, a patient is likely to need care for omicron, rather than delta, and there are some treatments that work for one and not the other.”

The Sewershed Surveillance Project is a collaborative effort between the Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Natural Resources, and the University of Missouri. The project began with only testing nine locations throughout the state.

Now, Wenzel said the project receives samples from over 100 locations.

“We’re able to capture about 50% of the population with those 100 plus locations that we’re testing,” he said. “We’re constantly adding locations.”

Since viral shedding in feces can last for up to 30 days after infection, COVID-19 trends reported through the system are based on an exponentially weighted moving average (EWMA), a unit of measurement that records the number of viral marker copies that pass through a water system each day.

Out of over 100 wastewater facilities in the state, 87 facilities have contributed enough data for the state to report historical statistics.

Out of these 87 facilities, data shows the Kansas City Blue River in Jackson County and the Little Blue Valley Sewer District in Johnson County saw the highest moving average last week. Blue River measured 17.4 million average viral marker copies, and Little Blue Valley averaged 17 million.

Both locations have a lower moving average than the previous week, with Little Blue Valley seeing a 40% reduction, and Blue River seeing a 39% reduction in the viral load passing through its system from one week to the next.

“We’ve seen statewide viral loads and location viral loads dropping over the last few weeks,” Wenzel said. “We’ve seen case counts in the Kansas City area dropping over the last few weeks.”

The Northeast Public Sewer District near Antire Springs in Jefferson County reports the lowest viral load with 7,900 viral marker copies, an 11% decrease from the previous week, which reported 8,900.

“If they’re looking at, say, the sewershed of one of the Kansas City sewersheds versus another, and they see that the viral loads at one place is higher, that could just be a function of the age of that system, the amount of residents to commercial, a number of factors,” he said. “Really, just looking at the trend of one sewershed overtime, just to see where it stands now, compared to other times of the year, would be more appropriate.”

Wenzel said wastewater data isn’t comparable across multiple locations. He also said viral loads vary based on what COVID-19 variant is present.

“Just very roughly, say that the amount of virus we’re finding in the sewer for alpha per case would be different, or we would expect it to be different, than that of delta or omicron,” he said. “So, you know, say we had a viral load of 10 for alpha, might equal one case – for delta, that same reading of 10 might equal two cases.”

Although Missouri has over 100 locations participating in wastewater sample collection, Wenzel said some wastewater facilities are unable to regularly volunteer data due to financial barriers.

He said wastewater treatment plants interested in participating must obtain an autosampler, which requires staff to operate, collect the sample, and then deliver it to a state public health agency for testing.

“You have to have someone go out there and start it, and stop it, and process the sample and get it to the carrier, which is a time commitment,” Wenzel said. “We’ve started a project where we’ve started reimbursing them for their time, to try and help out a little bit, but it still can be a large commitment.”

Facilities interested in participating that need financial support can contact the state health department’s Environmental Public Health Tracking team at EPHTN@health.mo.gov. They may also contact the health department’s Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology at 866-628-9891 or 573-752-6102 for more information.