ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Burger King has a new perk for members of their loyalty program. They can get free fries every week for the rest of the year with any purchase. Members of the “Frequent Fry’ers” program can also choose whatever size they want – small, medium, or large.

The Royal Perks program also allows members to upsize a drink, get early access to products, and members-only perks. Those products have included menu items like Ghost Pepper Nuggets and getting a Whopper for only 37 cents. Plus, you can earn points to get free items.

Want to sign up? Just download the BK app and register for Royal Perks or go to BK.com and sign up.