How to help: Donations, volunteers needed following Nashville tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Organizations are collecting donations after Middle Tennessee was hit by tornado early Tuesday morning.

The United Way collecting donations for tornado victims as many Middle Tennessee communities are dealing with the devastation from storms during the early morning hours.

The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties is offering a giving opportunity to help affected areas.

A relief fund has been established and donations may be made by one of the following methods:

• Text RELIEF2020 to 41444

• Online at http://igfn.us/f/2oz0/n

• By check to P.O. Box 330056, Murfreesboro, TN 37133 (please write RELIEF2020 on memo line)

Germantown tornado damage. (Photo: WKRN)

UWRCC will work with neighboring United Ways and the local American Red Cross to determine the appropriation of funds. 100% of funds received for relief effort will be used to address related needs throughout middle Tennessee.

Those in need of assistance are encouraged to contact United Way’s 2-1-1 information and referral line by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-800-318-9335.

For those wanting to donate items, please visit the Community Resource Center at 218 Omohundro Place or call them at 615-291-6688. Please note: no clothing will be accepted. — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) March 3, 2020

Hands On Nashville is working closely with the City of Nashville and the Office of Emergency Management to ensure all of the available resources are in place to help the community.

Those interested in volunteering can express interest here.

Additionally, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support the affected communities and nonprofits helping victims address their ongoing needs. To donate, please visit cfmt.org.

Those wishing to donate items should do so through the Community Resource Center, which is, in particular, looking for personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves, and box cutters. We will share news and updates with you as soon as we know more. For more information, please contact Lindsey Turner at lindsey@hon.org.

Olympic gymnast and Nashville resident Shawn Johnson started to GoFundMe to help storm victims.

We are doing what we can to help those affected by the Nashville tornadoes and matching donations https://t.co/tZhupo7k6o — Shawn Johnson East (@ShawnJohnson) March 3, 2020