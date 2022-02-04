How to make snow ice cream: 5 great recipes to try this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With over 9 inches of snow on the ground in Springfield, and several residents enjoying a snow day away from work and school, enjoying snow ice cream is at the top of the to-do list.

  1. A dairy-free snow ice cream recipe: This recipe uses coconut milk as a dairy substitute and adds honey or maple syrup as an added flavor-booster.
  2. A 3-ingredient snow ice cream recipe: This recipe is a quick and easy way to turn snow into a tasy treat using only a few ingredients.
  3. 5 minute snow ice cream recipe: This recipe only takes 5 minutes to turn a snowball into an ice cream cone.
  4. Mint chocolate chip snow ice cream recipe: This recipe uses 4 ingredients to make all your mint chocolate chip-flavored snow ice cream dreams come true.
  5. Fruit-flavored snow ice cream recipe: This recipe adds frozen fruit such as blackberries, strawberries, peaches or blueberries to flavor its snow ice cream.

