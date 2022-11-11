KSN/KODE — Cold weather season is upon us, and it’s time to prep the house for winter. Spire Energy says now is the perfect time to take a walk through the house — check for gaps in window seals, doorways, and even outlets for any escaping air. It’s also highly recommended to have an annual inspection on your home’s furnace this time of year.

With temperatures changing every day, it’s common to adjust the thermostat higher — but Spire Energy officials warn against this, especially when you’re not home.

“It’s recommended that you do like an 8 to 10-degree change. So, if you keep your home at say 70 degrees when you’re there and up and awake, then maybe during the evening and while you’re gone, you turn it down to 62, 63 degrees. It’s going to save you money, it makes your household run more efficiently and yeah, the bottom line is it’s going to save you money, and who doesn’t want to do that?” said Mike Fornelli, Regional Manager, Spire Energy.

Fornelli recommends purchasing products like weather striping and spray foam to fill in air gaps.

For more money and energy-saving tips follow this link here.