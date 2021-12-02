How warm temperatures are affecting springtime plants in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- It is the first day of Meteorological Winter, but it feels more like Spring.

The warm temperatures are nice for outdoor activities like walking, raking leaves, and cleaning up the garden.

Robert Balek, Horticulture Field Specialist at the Missouri Extension, states the weather is confusing the plants like tulips and daffodils, with some starting to bloom around the community.

The good news is these abnormally warm temperatures won’t hurt the plants long-term, but extreme temperature and dry weather will.

Make sure to keep the plant’s water, especially during the warm spells. It is a great time to rake the leaves if you have to and start a compost pile now for next year.

It is December, and the cold weather will be here before you know it, so enjoy the warmth while it is here!