Whether your prefer a hard or soft shell; beef, chicken, or vegan; tacos are a near universally-beloved food in America.

Mexico food brand Ortega is offering one lucky person free tacos—their way—for an entire year.

Visit Ortega.com/sweepstakes between today and May 6 to enter the contest. Ortega is limiting entries to one per person. The winner will be notified by May 12.

The winner will receive 52 coupons for a free box of Ortega-brand taco shells, enough to create more than 600 tacos. In addition, Ortega will give the winner a $1,040 gift card to purchase their favorite taco fillings and toppings to use for the entire year.