Husband arrested on first-degree murder charges in death of Suzanne Morphew

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The husband of Suzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother who was reported missing on Mother’s Day weekend in 2020, has been arrested.

Barry Morphew faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing on May 10, 2020. The process of the investigation in the days and months following Morphew’s disappearance has been carefully protected by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, which is the lead agency on the case.

Since that time, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the 11th Judicial District in an intensive investigation to find Morphew.

Over the last year, there have been numerous searches – by police, the public and a dive team – and hundreds of tips reported in this case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Barry Morphew was arrested around 9:15 a.m. near his home, according to investigators. He was alone at the time and was taken into custody without incident.Video: See the moment Barry Morphew was arrested

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said 70 investigators worked thousands of hours over the past year. More than 135 search warrants were conducted across Colorado, 400 people were interviewed across multiple states and more than 1,400 tips were investigated.

Spezze said his department presented its investigation to the DA’s office in early April and in the month since the DA’s office made the decision to move forward.

“Today is a good day. A good day for all the men and women of law enforcement that have worked toward getting here,” 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley said.

The DA said Suzanne’s body has not been found and the affidavit for this case is sealed.

Barry Morphew is currently being held at the Chaffee County Jail. He is set to appear in front of a judge with his lawyer tomorrow morning.

Spezze said there are not expected to be any other arrests in this case.