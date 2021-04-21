IDPH announces 2,765 new cases of COVID-19, 28 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,765 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

– Champaign County: 1 female 100+

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s

– Greene County: 1 female 70s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

– McDonough County: 1 male 70s

– McLean County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

– Peoria County: 1 male 70s

– Rock Island: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

– Wayne County: 1 male 90s

– Whiteside County: 1 male 50s

– Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

– Woodford County: 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,309,552 cases, including 21,722 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 81,133 specimens for a total of 21,920,359.

As of last night, 2,191 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 521 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 14-20 is 3.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 14-20 is 4.4%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,358,875.

A total of 8,342,542 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,842 doses.

Yesterday, 140,712 doses were reported administered in Illinois.