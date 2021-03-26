IDPH announces 3,002 new cases of COVID-19, 33 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,002 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,232,900 cases, including 21,203 deaths.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,774 specimens for a total of 19,972,391.

As of last night, 1,302 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 264 patients were in the ICU and 120 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 19-25 is 2.9%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 19-25 is 3.3%.

A total of 6,146,815 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,561,715.

A total of 5,281,618 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 364,302 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 99,449 doses.

Yesterday, 126,710 doses were reported administered in Illinois.