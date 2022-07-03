Tickets to the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams game on Aug. 9 between the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate) and the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate) are available now to fans with Iowa and Illinois zip codes.

Visit here to buy tickets.

The inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network from the ballpark built by Major League Baseball adjacent to the movie site, with an approximate capacity of 8,000 fans at the fan-favorite tourist destination, a news release says.

The ballpark played host to the first Major League game ever played in the State of Iowa in 2021, with the Chicago White Sox beating the New York Yankees on a thrilling walk-off home run by Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. The game delivered nearly 6 million viewers and marked the most-watched single regular season baseball game on any network since 1998, the release says.

With kids ages 12-17, it was the most-watched game in 10 years, the release says.

A collection of photographs and other assets can be viewed here, courtesy of MLB Photos.

In May, MLB at Field of Dreams was named the 2021 “Sports Event of the Year” by the SportsBusiness Journal. The Des Moines Register said of last summer’s MLB at Field of Dreams contest: “Put plainly, baseball’s grand showing at the Field of Dreams movie site was our state’s greatest sports event ever.” Even after his team fell in the dramatic game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said: “That’s probably the greatest setting for a baseball game that I’ve ever been a part of. It was awesome.”

The movie

“Field of Dreams” stars Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan. It was nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Picture in 1990 and was selected to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2017.

The 1989 film tells the story of Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, a husband and father who is tending to his cornfield when he hears a mysterious voice intone, “If you build it, he will come.” According to the American Film Institute (AFI), those words are the 39th top film quote of all-time.