A consumer alert from Illinois is warning parents to be aware of scammers trying to take advantage of the baby formula shortage.

State Attorney General Kwame Raoul is reminding families to be careful of unknown sources trying to sell baby formula. He says to use caution before buying any product from unknown sources and the biggest risk is online sellers.

If you think you’ve been scammed, or been the victim of price gouging, you’re encouraged to file an online complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Bureau or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotlines:

1-800-386-5438 (Chicago)

1-800-243-0618 (Springfield)

1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale)