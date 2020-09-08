Illinois reports 1,392 new cases of coronavirus; 7 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Health officials announced Tuesday an additional 1,392 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois. There are seven additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 252,353 cases, including 8,186 deaths since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 1 – September 7 is 4.0%.

Also Tuesday, the city of Chicago made changes to it’s Emergency Travel Order. Kentucky was added to the list of states. Anyone arriving from these states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

California and Puerto Rico were removed.

States already on the list are: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

