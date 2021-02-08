Illinois trampoline park discontinues teen night after Saturday night fight goes viral

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Elevate Trampoline Park will no longer have teen nights at all of their Illinois locations after a fight took place in the Peoria location Saturday evening.

In a press release, Owner Liz Wilson said the decision was a difficult one to make. She said staff members are working “in full cooperation” with local police who are investigating the incident.

“We built our trampoline parks on the foundation of creating a fun, positive and safe place for everyone of all ages to enjoy,” Wilson said. “We are committed more than ever on focusing our efforts to maintain a family friendly environment, where everyone who enters our doors, both guests and staff members, are respected and treated with kindness at all times.”

Wilson said maintaining a family-friendly environment “will continue to be a priority going forward,” but said they are unable to comment on the Peoria park fight that led to the decision.

Police said at approximately 9:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a group of kids punching and pulling hair inside the trampoline park. They said the crowd was eventually dispersed and moved outside, but multiple fights started shortly after everyone exited the building.

Those with information about the fight are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309)-673-4521.