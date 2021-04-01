Independence, Missouri police officer shot in the head, suspect killed

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man is dead and a police officer is in the hospital after a shooting late last night in a residential neighborhood.

Independence police responded to reports of a shooting on March 31 at around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Authorities said a man with a rifle was shooting at another house near E. 8th Street and S. Carlisle Avenue in some sort of dispute.

When police arrived, the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. The MSHP, which oversees officer-involved shooting incidents, did not say who shot at whom first.

One officer was struck in the head during the firefight. He was taken to the hospital and was reported conscious and stable.

Police also shot the suspect. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Nearly six hours after the shooting, investigators remained at the scene. Officers have taped off part of S. Carlisle Avenue at E. 8th Street.

No names have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX4 will update this story and provide more information as it is made known.

We have been requested by the Independence Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting… Preliminary investigation indicates @ipdinfo was notified of a person shooting a rifle into a residence on Carlisle Ave at approx 11:20 pm yesterday. (1/3) #MSHP pic.twitter.com/lxz055dQDn — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) April 1, 2021