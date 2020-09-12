Indianapolis woman possibly abducted, believed to be near St. Louis, Missouri

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help finding a woman that was possibly abducted outside her workplace early Saturday morning.

The IMPD said 31-year-old Serana Coffey was last seen at the Speedway in the 5400 block of East 65th Street where she works. A customer arrived at the gas station around 6 a.m. to find no employees. Officers were able to get in contact with a manager, who says they received a suspicious text from Coffey around 3:11 that morning.

Surveillance video from the gas station shoes Coffey outside the store with a Black man wearing dark pants and a dark hoodie. The video appears to show the man forcing her into a gray Tahoe. A second Black man wearing a white t-shirt grabbed her belongings before getting back into the vehicle.

Coffey is described as a white woman who is 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say phone ping records indicate she may be near St. Louis Missouri.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.