A 40-year-old Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 25 years for child pornography charges.

Jason Lauran Kinman was sentenced Sept. 20 to 25 years in prison after his plea to charges of distribution and production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor. Kinman must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system, a news release says.

In July 2021, a concerned family member made a police report after finding Kinman in a car with a 13-year-old girl in the back seat with him. Officers obtained Kinman’s social media history and found that Kinman was communicating with several girls “in an inappropriate sexual manner,” including requesting naked photos or videos from them, and sending sexual photos and videos of himself and other girls.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Kinman’s residence in Council Bluffs and seized electronic evidence.

A forensic examination identified numerous images of child pornography. U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children, and Council Bluffs Police Department investigated the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821, the news release says.